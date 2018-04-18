'Informed Pak About 2016 Surgical Strikes': PM To Indians In UK-Top 10 Quotes

PM Modi addressed the Indian community at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at a mega event titled 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath'. The event was broadcast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London. The diaspora event, billed as the centrepiece of the 'Living Bridge' theme of the India-UK bilateral visit, involved Prime Minister Modi addressing questions from across the world which have already been received via social media.