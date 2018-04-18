'Informed Pak About 2016 Surgical Strikes': PM To Indians In UK-Top 10 Quotes

PM Modi addressed the Indian community at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London.
London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at a mega event titled 'Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath'. The event was broadcast live from the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London. The diaspora event, billed as the centrepiece of the 'Living Bridge' theme of the India-UK bilateral visit, involved Prime Minister Modi addressing questions from across the world which have already been received via social media.
Here are top 10 quotes from PM Modi's interaction with the diaspora in the UK:
Informed Pakistan about 2016 surgical strikes before announcement made in India.
My life at the Railway Station taught me so much. It was about my personal struggles. When you said Royal Palace, it is not about me but about the 125 crore people of India
The person in the Railway Station was Narendra Modi. The person in the Royal Palace in London is the Sevak of 125 crore Indians
In a democracy, when the people decide something then even a tea-seller can get to represent them at the royal palace
If I take the Narendra Modi that's inside me, I might do injustice to the country. I will do justice to them only when I forget myself and devote completely
'Besabri' is not a bad thing. If a person has a cycle, a person aspires a scooter. If a person has a scooter, a person aspires a car. It is nature to aspire. India is getting increasingly aspirational.
People have more expectations from us because they know that we can deliver. People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over.
I agree that the day my impatience ends, I would stop being of any help to the country. So I want it to stay.
Today the need of the hour is to make development a mass movement.
Participative democracy makes good governance possible.