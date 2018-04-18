LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Theresa May, Prince Charles, Will Address Indian Community

Here is PM Modi's schedule for the rest of the day



Prime Minister Modi is also expected to welcome the UK into the International Solar Alliance, as its newest member. This will be followed by PM Modi attending a special technology event hosted for him by Prince Charles.



The 'Tech Summit' is part of India-UK bilateral ties. Prince Charles is expected to drive in to the event in a fully electric Jaguar for the first time. Jaguar-Land Rover has made tremendous strides since it was taken over by the Tata's.



From here, PM Modi will have a brief stop to garland the Basaveshwara statue, which he had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015, on the banks of the river Thames. This will be followed by his second meeting with Theresa May at an event hosted by the British prime minister at the Francis Crick Institute.



Prime Minister Modi will then have an interaction with Indian-origin scientists working on cancer research, malaria and other tropical diseases. Both he and Prime Minister May will initiate the India-UK CEOs Forum, where both prime ministers will interact with top CEO's from India and the UK to take business interests forward.

