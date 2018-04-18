LIVE Updates: PM Modi Meets Theresa May, Prince Charles, Will Address Indian Community

London: PM Modi arrived in the UK today. His official engagements began with a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the return of illegal immigrants, which had expired in 2014, will be officially renewed to take into account biometric and other developments in the field. India and the UK will sign nearly a dozen agreements across different sectors.
PM Modi will head to the Science Museum in London to visit the '5000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition where he will interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK. The event, hosted by Prince Charles, will include the launch of a new Ayurvedic Centre of Excellence, aimed at creating a first-of-its-kind global network for evidence-based research on yoga and Ayurveda. The Ayurveda Centre of Excellence in London has been set up at the University of Westminster.
Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Modi's UK visit:
Here is PM Modi's schedule for the rest of the day
Prime Minister Modi is also expected to welcome the UK into the International Solar Alliance, as its newest member. This will be followed by PM Modi attending a special technology event hosted for him by Prince Charles.
The 'Tech Summit' is part of India-UK bilateral ties. Prince Charles is expected to drive in to the event in a fully electric Jaguar for the first time. Jaguar-Land Rover has made tremendous strides since it was taken over by the Tata's.
From here, PM Modi will have a brief stop to garland the Basaveshwara statue, which he had inaugurated during his last visit to the UK in 2015, on the banks of the river Thames. This will be followed by his second meeting with Theresa May at an event hosted by the British prime minister at the Francis Crick Institute.
Prime Minister Modi will then have an interaction with Indian-origin scientists working on cancer research, malaria and other tropical diseases. Both he and Prime Minister May will initiate the India-UK CEOs Forum, where both prime ministers will interact with top CEO's from India and the UK to take business interests forward.
PM Modi has met his British counterpart in a breakfast meeting and discusses a number of issues
During the talks, PM Modi and PM May discussed a wide range of issues, including cross-border terrorism, immigration and visas. They met at the British PM's official residence at 10, Downing Street.
Both the prime ministers are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding or MoU on the return of illegal immigrants. The agreement had expired in 2014. India and the UK are expected to sign around dozen agreements across different sectors.
