PM Modi Speaks To British PM Theresa May On Vijay Mallya's Extradition, Say Sources

Vijay Mallya extradition trial opened at a court in London on December 4. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the subject of fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition in his talks with his British counterpart Theresa May, government sources have said.



Though there was no official statement on this, a spokesperson of 10 Downing Street said Theresa May and PM Modi had discussed cooperation between the two countries on legal matters.





