Indians Abroad Are Rashtradoots, Says PM Modi In Rwanda

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Rwanda -- one of Africa's fastest growing economies. He is the first Indian prime minister to visit the country.

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2018 06:10 IST
Kigali, Rwanda: 

The Indian community is making a mark all over the world and they are the country's "rashtradoots" (ambassadors), Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a gathering of Indians in Rwanda.

He said, "I am delighted to interact with the Indian community in Rwanda. President @PaulKagame said to me that the Indian community is contributing to Rwanda's progress and they are also doing lot of community service. I was happy to hear this."

"All over the world, the Indian diaspora is making a mark. They are our 'Rashtradoots'," the prime minister added.

"For years the Indian community in Rwanda wanted a High Commission. This long pending demand will be fulfilled and you will be connected even further with India," he told the gathering.

Earlier, PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in defence, trade and agriculture sectors.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame.

