PM Modi In Raebareli LIVE: PM To Address Rally In Gandhi Family Turf

PM Narendra Modi visited the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Raebareli today, his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year. PM Modi flagged off the Humsafar Express. He will also hold a public meeting in Raebareli.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Raebareli and Prayagraj: