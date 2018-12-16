PM Modi In Raebareli LIVE: PM To Address Rally In Gandhi Family Turf

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 16, 2018 11:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi In Raebareli LIVE: PM To Address Rally In Gandhi Family Turf

PM Narendra Modi visited the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.

Raebareli: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Raebareli today, his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year. PM Modi flagged off the Humsafar Express. He will also hold a public meeting in Raebareli.

Here are the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Raebareli and Prayagraj:


Dec 16, 2018
11:37 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi is addressing the rally in Raebareli. PM Modi is expected to speak soon.
Dec 16, 2018
11:25 (IST)
Dec 16, 2018
11:24 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi Visits Gandhi Family Bastion Raebareli For First Time. Prayagraj Next
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Raebareli today in his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year.
Dec 16, 2018
11:19 (IST)
PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli. 

Dec 16, 2018
11:18 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.
No more content
Comments

Trending

RaebareliNarendra ModiPrayagraj

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PV SindhuLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRafale DealIND vs AUSPM ModiKailash VijayvargiyaVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................