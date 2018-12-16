PM Modi In Raebareli LIVE: PM To Address Rally In Gandhi Family Turf

Raebareli:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Raebareli today, his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year. PM Modi flagged off the Humsafar Express. He will also hold a public meeting in Raebareli.
Here are the LIVE updates of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Raebareli and Prayagraj:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi is addressing the rally in Raebareli. PM Modi is expected to speak soon.
PM Narendra Modi Visits Gandhi Family Bastion Raebareli For First Time. Prayagraj Next
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Raebareli today in his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year.
PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.
