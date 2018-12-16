PM Modi In Sonia Gandhi's Turf Raebareli, Visits Coach Factory: 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Raebareli today in his first trip to the Gandhi bastion

Raebareli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took on the Congress at its stronghold in Raebareli. At the railway coach factory of the constituency -- represented in parliament by Sonia Gandhi for nearly 20 years -- the Prime Minister attacked the Congress over its allegations on joblessness, saying the factory, which could employ thousands, had not been functioning for four years. The visit comes days after the BJP lost the three heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the Congress and its allies. It also failed to make headway in Telangana and wrest Mizoram from the Congress.