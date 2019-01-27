PM Modi Vows Action Against Corrupt 'Whether He Is In India Or Abroad'

PM Modi said his government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism.

Asserting his government's resolve against corruption and nepotism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured "justice" against the country's economic offenders and said his "stir" against corruption that has prompted a grand alliance of opposition parties.

"Any person who has cheated or looted the country shall be brought to justice. This is regardless of whether he is in India or abroad," he said at a BJP rally in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The Prime Minister was apparently referring to economic offenders -- Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi who are wanted in connection with defaulting on huge bank loans. All of them are now abroad.

The union government was taking effective steps to rid the country of corruption and nepotism, he told the gathering.

PM Modi said all those who were used to making "different bills" in government contracts and welfare schemes, "are now facing the music".

Attacking the proposed 'Mahagatbandhan' of opposition parties that has vowed to dislodge him in the coming Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi said "that is why they are all coming together."