Week After United India Rally, PM On Why Opposition Set Aside Differences

Elections 2019: PM Modi said if the opposition was coming together, it was for their personal gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a swipe at the united opposition, saying disparate parties were coming together as they feared being caught by the government for their involvement in corruption. He asked the people not to be influenced by their vested interests.

The BJP attacks against the united opposition has sharpened since last week, when 23 parties held a mega rally in Kolkata under the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Political leaders from across the country converged to reiterate their resolve to fight the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections and considered a possible roadmap.

The BJP has accused the united opposition of lack of unity and cohesiveness.

At a public rally in Madurai today, PM Modi indicated that if the opposition was coming together, it was for their personal gains.

The Centre's action against corruption, he said, has created fear in the minds of people across the country.

"All those who were used to making deals in government contracts, defence deals, and welfare schemes, are now facing the music. That is why they are all coming together," the Prime Minister said.

"They say, that keeping aside all other considerations, they must unite to remove this watchman," he added.

The Congress has repeatedly used the "watchman" sobriquet to target the Prime Minister. Party chief Rahul Gandhi has coined slogans to fling corruption allegations at PM Modi in the controversy over the Rafale jet fighter deal.

Earlier this week, at a rally in Bengal days after the opposition show of strength, BJP chief Amit Shah said the United opposition had nine Prime Ministerial candidates. The alliance, he said, was suffering from a leadership crisis, unlike the NDA which was solidly backing PM Modi.

"Gathbandhan, gathbandhan, gathbandhan," Mr Shah mocked. "Gathbandhan for what? You can't hope to get rid of Narendra Modi by 25 people holding hands on stage. Narendra Modi has the people with him and is standing tall like a mountain," he added.