9 PM Aspirants At Mamata Banerjee's Opposition Unity Show: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a rally in Bengal's Malda today. (File photo)

Launching the ruling BJP's campaign in Bengal for the national election due by May, Amit Shah today mocked the mega opposition rally organized by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. There were 23 parties and nine prime ministerial candidates at that gathering at Kolkata's Brigade Ground, the BJP president said at a rally in Malda.

Making a point about violence on the Trinamool Congress' watch, Amit Shah also said the land of Rabindra Sangeet was now infested with bomb and weapon-making industries. Only BJP, he said, would bring the glory back to Bengal.

"Of the 23 people who were seated at Brigade Ground (the rally venue), there are nine who want to be PM. We only have one leader - the entire NDA (National Democratic Alliance) stands rock-solid behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said the BJP president.

Mamata Banerjee's grand show of opposition unity starred several prominent leaders like Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal but had notable exceptions like Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati; both sent representatives.

Amit Shah said Mamata Banerjee had no idea how much the Congress-led UPA had given Bengal and how much more was the BJP-led coalition's contribution. "The UPA II government in its five years gave only Rs 1.32 lakh crore while the Narendra Modi-government provided over Rs 3.95 lakh crore," he said.

The BJP chief returned to Delhi skipping another rally at Jhargram due to his ill health. "Amit Shah is very ill. He has high fever, but still attended today's rally. He was discharged few days ago from the hospital after suffering from swine flu," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

The rally was preceded by a controversy over the landing of the chopper carrying the BJP chief. The state government had initially refused clearance, saying the airstrip at Malda was under renovation. Mr Shah, however, landed at the airstrip this morning after a last-minute clearance.