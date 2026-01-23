"Sabarimala Probe Modi <i>Ki</i> Guarantee": PM Says Change Inevitable In Kerala

Change is inevitable in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thundered at a rally in Thiruvananthapuram this morning, in a big attack on the 'Left ecosystem' in the state. The BJP will end corruption of the LDF and UDF, he said, recalling his party's victory in the recent Thiruvananthapuram civic elections.

"The upcoming elections will change Kerala's situation and direction. You have so far seen only two sides in Kerala-LDF and UDF. Both have, by turns, destroyed Kerala. But there's a third side too. That is of development and good governance. That is of the BJP," he said, accusing the LDF and the UDF of corruption, misgovernance, and appeasement politics.

The LDF, led by the CPM, and the UDF, led by the Congress, are the two major alliances in Kerala, with the BJP emerging as a third alternative, buoyed by its growth at the grassroots level.

"The LDF and the UDF have different flags but the same agenda. Full corruption and zero accountaility. Full communalism and zero responsibility. They know they will come to power after five or 10 years. The government changes, but the system doesn't. Now you need to form a pro-people and pro-development government. The BJP and the NDA will do that," he said.

The aspirations of Kerala are clearly visible, he went on, adding that the people of the state have faith in the BJP.

"The people of Kerala have placed immense trust in the BJP and joined hands with us. The BJP's victory is not ordinary; it is historic and unprecedented. Thiruvananthapuram has laid the foundation of the BJP in Kerala. In Thiruvananthapuram, you have allowed the BJP to serve," he said.

On the gold theft at Sabarimala temple, PM Modi accused the LDF government of undermining the temple's traditions, stating that it is "Modi ki guarantee" to ensure a probe into the issue.

Accusing the Congress of betraying Kerala, he said that the state will benefit from a "double engine" government when the NDA comes to power. “The Congress has become more communist than the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. We must save this sacred land from them,” he said.

Appealing to people to bring the BJP to power, he said, “Kerala needs new politics. In the next 25 years, the BJP needs a decisive mandate to make a developed Kerala. Now is the time for a ‘Viksit Keralam'. Now is the time for NDA government.”

Meanwhile, seeing a child holding a portrait of him in the crowd, he asked his security personnel to receive it on his behalf. He also asked the child to write his address on the back of the portrait and assured him that he would write to him.