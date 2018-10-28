In Japan, PM Modi Gets A Grand Welcome - And Chopsticks Lessons

The two prime ministers spent about eight hours together, foreign ministry officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe met for the twelfth time on today since their first meeting in September 2014. The two leaders have met over lunches and dinners over the past four years but this time, they got around to something that they seems to have missed during their meals together - chopsticks.

PM Modi, in a tweet, said: "Extremely grateful to PM @AbeShinzo for the warm reception at his home. I am truly honoured by this gesture. PM Abe also taught me the Japanese way of eating food using chopsticks."

PM Modi is on a bilateral visit to Japan, where he received a grand reception by Mr Abe. The Japanese Prime Minister hosted PM Modi at his holiday home in the village of Narusawa for a private dinner, marking the first time Mr Abe invited a foreign leader to his holiday home.

"Tete-a-tete in front of a fireplace. Japanese PM @AbeShinzo hosted PM @narendramodi at his personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in #Yamanashi. PM Modi is the first foreign leader to be invited to the villa," Foreign Ministry spokespersons Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

After the dinner, the two leaders left for Tokyo by train. The two prime ministers spent about eight hours together, MEA officials said.

PM Modi landed in Tokyo yesterday and has a packed schedule during his two-day visit to attend the 13th India-Japan summit. PM Modi gifted Mr Abe two handcrafted stone bowls and dhurries made from rose quartz and yellow quartz stone sourced from Rajasthan.

Mr Abe will host a state banquet for PM Modi tomorrow. This is Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Japan. In September last year, Mr Abe and his wife were received by PM Modi in his home state of Gujarat. PM Modi described India and Japan as a "winning combination" and said Japan was New Delhi's most trusted partner in its economic and technological modernisation.