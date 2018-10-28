Regional Security, Defence On Agenda In PM Modi's Meeting With Japan's Shinzo Abe: Live Updates

PM Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Mr Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014. Japan and Russia are the only two countries with which India holds an annual bilateral summit and has no ideological or strategic differences.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 28, 2018 07:54 IST
PM Modi will engage with Mr Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend a two-day summit in Japan to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship. PM Modi said it will be his 12th meeting with Shinzo Abe since he first visited Japan as prime minister in September 2014. Japan and Russia are the only two countries with which India holds an annual bilateral summit and has no ideological or strategic differences. 

During the summit, PM Modi will engage with Mr Abe on a range of issues including defence and regional security.

According to All India Radio, PM Modi will be visiting the robotics and automation firm FANUC in Yamanashi and meet business leaders as well. He will be showcasing India as an attractive investment destination to the Japanese investors. Besides, he will also address a Make-in-India event in Tokyo. The Prime Minister will then participate in a community reception that will be attended by the Indian diaspora. Yamanashi, at a distance of around 110 kilometres from Tokyo, is surrounded by several mountains including Mount Fuji - the country's tallest peak at around 3,776 metres.

Here are the LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to Japan:


On his arrival PM Modi was greeted by the Indian diaspora in Japan.


