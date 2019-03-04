PM Modi In Home Turf Gujarat Today, Addresses Rally: Highlights

NEW DELHI:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his home turf Gujarat today for a two-day visit. In Saurashtra region's Jamnagar, the prime minister inaugurated various development projects and addressed a rally. From Jamnagar, PM Modi will visit Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the six-km-long Ahmedabad Metro service.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's visit to Gujarat today:
"If the Indian Air Force had the Rafale today, the situation would have been different. I can't do anything if some people fail to understand this," news agency ANI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Jamnagar today.
"I said if Rafale was acquired in time it would have made a difference, but they say Modi is questioning our air force strike," news agency PTI quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, who was speaking at Gujarat's Jamnagar.
"The nation agrees that the menace of terror has to be eliminated. I want to ask you, don't you trust what our armed forces say? We should be proud of our armed forces," news agency ANI quoted the prime minister who was speaking at a rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated a hospital building in a medical college campus in Gujarat's Jamnagar. He dedicated to the nation a 750-bed annexe of the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and inaugurated its PG hostel.
Here's what PM Narendra Modi said addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Jamnagar:
- For many years, there was an issue of water shortage in Gujarat. This state has been drought prone.
- The Sardar Sarovar Dam has brought much relief to the people of Gujarat. This project was completed despite neglect from earlier state governments and adversities from various quarters. I was certain that I can't allow 'Tanker Raj' to carry on in Gujarat.
- Gujarat has witnessed a revolution in the health sector in the last many years. Hospitals with modern facilities are coming up across the state.
- The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will bring substantive benefits for India's farmers. It is a long term and comprehensive effort for farmer welfare.
No more content