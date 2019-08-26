PM Modi, In France To Attend G7 Summit, Meets UN Chief

UN Chief Antonio Guterres with PM Modi in Biarritz, France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in France and held talks on a wide range of issues.

PM Modi met Mr Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit at the picturesque French seaside town Biarritz, where PM Modi arrived after a visit to Bahrain.

"PM Narendra Modi met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The two leaders held discussions on a wide range of subjects. They exchanged views on India's participation at the Climate Action Summit at the UN and other issues of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Earlier this month, Mr Guterres had urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had also highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue after Islamabad asked him to play his "due role" following New Delhi's decision on Kashmir.

A rare closed-door consultation on Kashmir by the UN Security Council ended without any outcome or statement, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan and its all-weather ally China. An overwhelming majority emphasised Kashmir is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories on August 5. India has categorically told the international community that Kashmir is its internal matter.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.