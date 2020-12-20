'Felt Blessed': PM Visits Delhi Gurudwara; No Traffic Barriers Put

Narendra Modi today made a visit to Delhi's iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made a visit to Delhi's iconic Sikh shrine Gurudwara Rakabganj to pay tributes to Sikh saint Guru Tegh Bahadur, a day after his death anniversary was observed on Saturday.

No special arrangements were made or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict people's movement for the visit, sources said. "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government's tenure," PM Modi said in another tweet.

"Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," he added.

The Prime Minister also tweeted his tributes in Punjabi and shared pictures of his visit.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru.