PM Modi Greets People On Mahavir Jayanti, Other Festivities

"Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all. We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi today greeted people on the oocasion of Mahavir Jayanti. (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on various festivals, including new years and harvest festivities being celebrated in several states.

He greeted people on Puthandu, which is the Tamil new year, the Odia new year, Bihu and Baishakhi.
 

