PM Modi Greets Arunachal, Mizoram On Their Statehood Day

PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on Twitter (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day today.

Extending his greetings to the people of Mizoram, he tweeted: "On the occasion of their Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. We are proud of the rich culture of this state. Those belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's development in the coming years."

On the occasion of their Statehood Day, greetings to the wonderful people of Mizoram. We are proud of the rich culture of this state. Those belonging to Mizoram have excelled in many spheres and contributed to India's growth. Praying for Mizoram's development in the coming years. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

The Prime Minister also wished people of Arunachal Pradesh. He said: "Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. This state is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress. Praying for Arunachal Pradesh's continuous growth."

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. This state is synonymous with patriotism and unwavering commitment to national progress. Praying for Arunachal Pradesh's continuous growth. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Till 1972, it was known as the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It gained the Union Territory status on January 20, 1972 and was renamed as Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)