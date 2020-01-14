PM Gave 'Instant Approval' For Creating New Defence Post: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said the discussions regarding the creation of the post were going on for over 20 years

Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the discussions regarding the creation of the new post of Chief of Defence Staff were going on for over 20 years, however Prime Minister Narendra Modi "gave his instant approval for the same without wasting any time."

"After becoming Defence Minister, I discussed the proposal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave his instant approval for the same without wasting any time," Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh was addressing a programme on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day organised in Jaipur. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was also present on the occasion.

Mr Singh had all words of praise and respect for Army veterans. He said, "We should never forget our ex-servicemen. Their work remains incomparable. The country has a longstanding tradition of respecting our ex-servicemen."

He said, "In fact, veterans were the ones who inspired us to create the CDS post," adding that many schemes are being discussed for army veterans one of which includes making the pension system online.

"Many other schemes are being discussed for the welfare of Army veterans, he said adding that the Prime Minister had recently announced the setting up of three major army hospitals.

He said General Rawat is attending his first event after taking over as India's first ever Chief of Defence Staff.

"He has a strong respect for veterans and hence he is here to mark his presence in the programme," Mr Singh said.

The minister said the government is aiming to bring India among the top three best performing countries in terms of economic parameters by 2030 and to become a 5-trillion-dollar economy.

Speaking further on creating CDS position, he said that the formation of CDS shall streamline many processes and resolve many challenges being faced by Army, Navy and Air Force.

"Many projects which we were thinking about earlier shall now be implemented. This (creation of CDS) was also required as our country is presently moving at a fast pace," he said, adding "it was paramount for us to look into geopolitical issues."

He said the Department of Military Affairs has been set up for the first time in India which will further streamline things in the defence sector.