PM Modi Dials Chief Ministers Of 7 States Amid Pandemic, Floods

All of these states have witnessed a surge in the coronavirus cases (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked to the Chief Ministers of seven states to discuss the coronavirus and flood situations.

He dialled the Chief Ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Some of these states like - Assam and Bihar - have been tackling the annual floods during the monsoon season.

In Assam, nearly 28 lakh people in 26 districts have been affected by the floods. 1.18 lakh hectare of cultivable land is submerged as River Bramhaputra is flowing above the danger mark at several places across the state.

Nearly 48,000 people have taken shelter in 649 relief camps. Scores of wildlife have died in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. At least 79 people have died so far.

All of these states have been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. While Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit states in the country, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen massive growth lately.

Bihar currently has over 25,000 cases including 208 deaths.

India's coronavirus tally reached 10.77 lakh cases after 38,902 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump, the Union Health Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 26,816. The recovery rate stood at 62.86 per cent this morning.

India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.