PM Chokes Up As He Pays Tribute: "This Virus Took Away Many Loved Ones"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visibly emotional today as he spoke about those who had lost their lives to Covid.

"This virus has ... snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost people," the Prime Minister said, appearing to choke up as he took a long pause.

He thanked doctors and frontline workers during video conference with health workers in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

"In the second wave of corona, we are fighting on multiple fronts at the same time. The rate of infection is also much more and patients are in hospital for a longer time."

The Prime Minister's emotional homage to those who died of Covid in the fierce second wave of infections comes as his government battles criticism about its handling of the pandemic.

The opposition has repeatedly attacked PM Modi over the scale of infection and deaths in the past weeks, alleging that the government failed to prepare for the surge, declared victory over Covid too early and exported vaccines when it should have focused on protecting people in the country.

The PM was sharply criticised by Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for his extensive election campaign in Bengal and crowded rallies in the time of Covid.

After peaking in early May, Covid cases have been declining in the past two weeks but experts have warned against a third wave that may be tougher on children.

"This is not the time to be complacent. We have a long fight ahead," the Prime Minister said, stressing on the need to protect children.