Sonia Gandhi Wishes PM Modi 'Healthy, Happy And Long Life' On Birthday

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. PM Modi turns 69 today. "She wished him a healthy, happy and long life," the Congress said. The Prime Minister was wished by leaders from across the political spectrum.

Apart from ministers in PM Modi's cabinet and BJP leaders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar were among those who tweeted their birthday wishes.

"Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Ms Banerjee, one of the harshest critics of PM Modi, wrote on Twitter. The Trinamool Congress chief also tweeted her birthday greetings in Bengali. She is scheduled to meet PM Modi in Delhi tomorrow.

PM Modi began his day with a visit to the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river in his home state of Gujarat. He also shared a video of the statue, billed as the tallest in the world.

"Have a look at the majestic 'Statue of Unity', India's tribute to the great Sardar Patel," PM Modi tweeted.

The statue was inaugurated by the PM Modi on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 last year.

PM Modi, who would be addressing a gathering near the dam, reviewed various developmental projects including river rafting, a jungle safari park, a butterfly park and the Ekta Nursery.He also visited the Khalvani Eco-Tourism site. PM Modi is also expected to visit Dutt Mandir in a village on the banks of the Narmada.

The BJP is celebrating PM Modi's birthday as ''Seva Saptah (Service Week)'' that started on September 14. The party has announced that several social initiatives will be carried out by the its leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

Last year, PM Modi celebrated his birthday by spending time with school children from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

