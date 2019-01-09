'Temporary Prime Minister's Office' To Be Setup At Ramlila Ground

The temporary office will have all the facilities as available at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office

A "temporary PMO (Prime Minister's Office)" is being set up at the Ramlila Ground, where the BJP will hold its national council meeting later this week, party office-bearers said Wednesday.

The BJP national council, the party's largest organisational body, will meet at Ramlila Ground on January 11-12.

According to BJP general secretary and Delhi unit co-in-charge Tarun Chugh, who inspected the preparations Wednesday, PM Modi will come to the venue on both days.

"A temporary PMO will also be setup at the Ramlila Maidan from where the Prime Minister may attend his routine work. He will remain present on both days of the meeting," Mr Chugh said.

This temporary office will have all the facilities as available at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The entire area will be wi-fi-covered, separate lounges have been set up for chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, he said.

Another temporary office is being set up for party president Amit Shah, he said.

The meeting will witness around 12,000 delegates gather on January 11-12, said a party statement.

Mr Chugh was accompanied by BJP general secretaries Anil Jain and P Muralidhar Rao and leaders of the Delhi unit.

The national council meeting of BJP will discuss among other issues, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi BJP has formed 24 departments for preparations of the meeting.