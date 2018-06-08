PM Modi Assassination Plot Revealed In Maoist Letter, Say Cops: 10 Facts

A plan was hatched to assassinate PM Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident", according to Pune police

New Delhi: A plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a "Rajiv Gandhi-type incident" during one of his roadshows has been revealed in a letter seized from a suspected Maoist, the Pune police told a court on Thursday. Soon after, it was reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also received letters, alleged from Maoist outfits, threatening him and his family. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said: "We are always concerned about our PM's security. Maoists are just fighting a losing battle".