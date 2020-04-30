PM 'Anguished' By Rishi Kapoor's Death: 'He Was A Powerhouse Of Talent'

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died at 67, a day after another veteran, Irrfan Khan, died

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted his condolences after veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died following a long fight with an illness. PM Modi said Rishi Kapoor "was a powerhouse of talent".

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India's progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.