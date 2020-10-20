PM's 5 Big Quotes In Address To Nation

Lockdowns are gone, but coronavirus is still there, PM Modi said (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his seventh address to the nation since March, cautioned people against laxity in adhering to the coronavirus precautions. He said India's coronavirus situation is better than other countries but people must not think that normalcy has returned. "Lockdowns are gone, but coronavirus is still there," he said.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address: