"Wishing Good Health": Rahul Gandhi, M Kharge Greet PM Modi On Birthday

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, leaders across the political spectrum extended their greetings and well-wishes. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media to convey their birthday wishes, emphasising health and longevity in their messages to the Prime Minister.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Mallikarjun Kharge also wished PM Modi.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge wrote on X.

PM Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. He was born on September 17, 1950 in Vadnagar, a small town in North Gujarat's Mehsana district.

On his 75th birthday, the Central government will launch 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' along with the 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month). The AIIMS Delhi will be organising Medical checkup camps at four centres.

PM Modi will also visit Madhya Pradesh today to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.

Political leaders from across the country, including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.