'Main Chithhi Likhunga': PM Modi's Promise, Mid-Speech, At Odisha Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, showed a humble gesture toward children in the middle of a speech in Odisha and asked the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the pictures (brought as gifts) from the children at a public rally and said that he will write a letter to them.

Addressing a rally in Odisha on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures (brought as gifts) that were constantly being raised by some children. Children, please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. Main chithhi likhunga aap logo ko...(I will write a letter to you)."

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha's Jajpur.

The projects relate to sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport, and highways, and atomic energy.

Noting the Jayanti of Biju Patnaik, the Prime Minister remembered his incomparable contribution to the nation and Odisha.

Highlighting the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of mega development projects worth about Rs 20,000 crores in the sectors of petroleum, natural gas, atomic energy, roadways, railways, and connectivity today, the Prime Minister said that it will boost industrial activities in the region and create new employment opportunities. He congratulated the people of Odisha for the development projects.

The Prime Minister put forward the government's approach of taking care of the present needs of the nation while working for the resolution of Viksit Bharat. He mentioned the efforts to enhance the capabilities of the Eastern states in the energy sector. Under the Urja Ganga Yojana, in the five big states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha, major projects are underway for the supply of natural gas.

PM Modi inaugurated a 344-kilometre-long product pipeline from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal. He also inaugurated the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Mono Ethylene Glycol Project in Paradip Refinery and the 0.6 MMTPA LPG Import Facility at Paradip, which will bring a revolutionary change to the polyester industry of eastern India. This will also provide raw materials for the textile parks in Bhadrak and Paradip.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the central government making use of the abundance of natural resources in Eastern India for the development of Odisha and spoke about the desalination plant in Ganjam district that will treat almost 50 lakh litres of saline water every day and make it suitable for drinking.

PM Modi is on three-day visit to states including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

