PM Modi's Pre-Diwali Temple Run Ahead Of Polls: Kedarnath, Badrinath, Ayodhya

PM Modi had visited the Kedarnath shrine during 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (File)

His usual Diwali tradition is to spend a day with the armed forces, but this year will be a little different for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has a busy two days leading up to Diwali, October 24, as he goes temple-hopping in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. This involves travel to Kedarnath and Badrinath on October 21, and then a trip to Ayodhya on Chhoti Diwali, October 23.

The temple run comes very close to elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, both states currently ruled by the BJP. While dates for Himachal have been announced — voting is in November — the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for Gujarat, where polls are due before the end of the year.

A tentative schedule says the PM will leave Delhi for Kedarnath early morning on the 21st. After the darshan there, he will lay the foundation of a ropeway project. He is also expected to inspect a number of ongoing projects before heading to Badrinath. After prayers there, he will carry out a similar inspection of development works.

On the 23rd, he will go to Ayodhya, where he will take an update on the construction of the Ram Temple, and also offer prayers there. He will attend the evening aarti on the banks of the river Saryu, besides attending the Deepotsav — a ceremonial lighting of lamps on Ram Ki Pairi — along the banks of the river.

The plan is for him to witness some 'green' (environment-friendly) and digital fireworks in Ayodhya — a message for celebrating Diwali without polluting crackers.