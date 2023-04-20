PM's Praise For Assam Plan For Kashi Vishwanath-Like Corridor At Kamakhya

Assam government is planning to construct a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The BJP-led Assam government is planning to construct a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the lines of the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shared a four-minute video on his official Twitter account where he gave a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look in the near future.

Sharing a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look like in the near future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted about the project said, "I am sure Ma Kamakhya Corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost,".

I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative.



Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.

Open space around the temple will increase from 3,000 sq ft at present to approximately 100,000 sq ft, spread over three levels.

The average width of the access corridor would increase from its current width of 8-10 feet to approximately 27-30 feet.

"Six major temples in the complex, which are currently hidden from the larger public view, would be restored to their original glory," said an official.

The project will also create a holding capacity for approximately 8,000-10,000 pilgrims to ease the burden during Ambubachi Mela and other major festivals.