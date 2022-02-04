Kamakhya Access Corridor Gets The Go-Ahead After Long Legal Battle

The two-year legal deadlock over the Maa Kamakhya Temple access corridor has finally ended, with the Gauhati High Court lifting all restrictions on the Assam government's ambitious project.

Saikia explained that the state government designed the project in 2024 to improve access for the thousands of pilgrims and visitors who visit the main temple daily. Following a process of due diligence and tendering, the work has already been assigned to a construction firm.

The project had been stalled by two Public Interest Litigations (PILs). One, filed by Gitika Bhattacharya and 12 others, alleged that the construction could damage the ancient temple and disrupt daily rituals. A second PIL challenged the legality of the tendering process itself.

Over the last two years, the High Court heard these concerns on several occasions. During the proceedings, the state government assured the court that no work would begin until all environmental and structural safety conditions were met.

To address specific concerns regarding underground water flow and holy springs, the Public Works Department (PWD) partnered with IIT Guwahati. The institute brought in the Indian Institute of Hydrology for an intensive 18-month study on water movement at the site. The final report, submitted two months ago, led to minor modifications in the project's technical drawings to ensure the site's natural springs remain protected.

The Advocate General presented these findings and written affidavits to the High Court. After reviewing the evidence, the court accepted the state's assurance that the construction would not interfere with the main Maa Kamakhya Temple premises or nearby shrines and would have no negative impact on the holy water springs.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, passed a detailed order stating there is currently no hold or restriction preventing the government from starting work. The court also emphasised that temple rituals and customary religious activities must not be disturbed.

Following the ruling, Saikia said that the government is now free to move forward with the project, which he described as essential for the convenience and safety of the public.