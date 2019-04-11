PM Modi's Assam Campaign On Polling Day Violates Poll Code: Tarun Gogoi

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi cast his vote in Assam elections in Jorhat. (File)

Former Chief Minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state for campaigning on polling day is a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

Mr Gogoi made the comments after casting his vote in Assam elections in Jorhat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi soliciting votes in Assam today when the polling process is on, across five constituencies in the state, is a violation of the MCC," he said.

"Modi could have campaigned tomorrow since no polling is scheduled for the day. Soliciting votes in the name of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation is also an indirect violation of the MCC. The martyrs are ours and not of the BJP," the former chief minister added.

PM Modi is scheduled to address two poll rallies in Assam today to campaign for the second phase of polling to be held on April 18.

Asked if the BJP was worried about its performance in the state, the veteran Congress leader said, "Yes, otherwise why will the prime minister come here repeatedly. Modi claims himself to be the 'chowkidar' of the country. Why could he not take the money from the people who looted the country's money. The BJP speak only about "acche din" when we want development and progress," Mr Gogoi said.

Polling in Assam is scheduled to take place in three phases.

