PM Modi's Advice To Parents Has Sachin Tendulkar Reference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tips not only for students dealing with exam stress but also for parents to support their children at every step. During the 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi shared parents' perspectives, why they have certain expectations from their children and how to navigate them. PM Modi was responding to a girl's question on giving in to parents' pressure and choosing a career or stream children aren't interested in.

The girl asked PM Modi to suggest how children can convince their parents to let them follow their interests in choosing a stream without hurting anyone's feelings.

PM Modi said that parents do have a wish but it is not like they get hurt. "They (parents) expect that my child does this or becomes this."

However, this is not their opinion. It is the societal pressure, he said. "Parents look at other children and their ego gets hurt. They think, this kid has achieved so much, mine is not doing. Their social status becomes a hurdle. My advice to parents is to not put their children out in public as a model kid. Love your child and accept his strengths."

READ | Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Asks Kerala Girl How Her Hindi Is Good. Her Reply

PM Modi said that everyone in this world has some strength. He gave an example of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. "He wasn't interested in studies but his parents and teachers identified his strength and his life changed."

The Prime Minister emphasised the power of skills and how he prefers promoting them. He said, "Once somebody asked me, if you were a minister instead of a PM, and if you had to choose a department, which one would you choose? I said I would choose skill development. Skill has great power. We should focus on skill. Parents should also identify the strengths of children and guide them."

PM's three key tips for parents:

Don't compare your children to others. Understand your children to support their passion Find your child's strengths

READ | In PM Modi's Eighth 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', A Stress Management Message For Students