PM Modi's 'Team' To Guide Students On These 7 Key Aspects Before Board Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with school students, teachers, and parents during the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maida on February 10, 2025 at 11am. With over 5 crore participants expected, this year's event is set to break previous records.

For the first time, PPC will feature a new format, with renowned personalities such as film star Deepika Padukone, six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom, and spiritual leader Sadhguru guiding students on managing exam stress.

PM Modi will offer insights on exam preparation, stress management, and personal growth. This year, 36 students from various institutions-including government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Sainik Schools, Eklavya Model Residential Schools, CBSE, and Navodaya schools-have been selected to engage directly with the Prime Minister.

Adding a fresh dimension, eight special episodes of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be released, featuring experts from various fields sharing their experiences with students.

These episodes, focussing on varied issues include:

Sports & Discipline: M C Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, and Suhas Yathiraj will talk about goal setting, resilience, and stress management through discipline.

Mental Health: Deepika Padukone will discuss the importance of emotional well-being and self-expression.

Nutrition: Shonali Sabherwal and Rujuta Diwekar will highlight healthy eating habits and the role of quality sleep in academic success. Revant Himatsingka, known as Food Farmer, will provide insights into leading a healthy lifestyle.

Technology & Finance: Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji) and Radhika Gupta will explore technology as a tool for smarter learning and financial literacy.

Creativity & Positivity: Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar will inspire students to visualize and release negative thoughts, fostering a positive mindset.

Mindfulness & Mental Peace: Sadhguru will share practical mindfulness techniques to help students maintain mental clarity and focus.

Stories of Success: Toppers of various exams like UPSC, IIT-JEE, CLAT, CBSE, NDA, ICSE etc along with participants from previous edition of PPC will share how Pariksha Pe Charcha had influenced their preparation strategies and kept them motivated

The first edition of PPC was held in 2018 at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Last year, it took place at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in a town hall format, with participation from students across India and abroad.