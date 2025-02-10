Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Asks Kerala Girl How Her Hindi Is Good. Her Reply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in for a pleasant surprise during the 2025 edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha when a student from Kerala spoke chaste Hindi while greeting him. The Prime Minister could not resist asking the schoolgirl how she spoke Hindi so well. Akansha, the student, replied, "I like Hindi a lot." When the Prime Minister asked how she managed to pick up the language so well, Akansha replied that she also wrote poetry in Hindi.

Akansha then recited the lines, "Itna shor hai in bazaaron mein, itna shor hain in gailyon mein, kyun tu apni kalam lekar baitha hai fir ek ghazal likhne, fir us kitaab ke panno par tu likhna kya chahta hai, aisa kya hai tere man mein, sawalon bhare tere man mein ek syahi shayad jawab likh rahi hai, fir kyun tu aasman dekhta hai, aisa kya hai in sitaron mein, aisa kya hai tere man mein."

The lines capture the conflicting thoughts of a writer as he/she puts words to paper.

Hindi, primarily spoken in north India, is a sensitive subject in the southern states, especially in Tamil Nadu. Regional leaders have often accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to impose the language on southern states. The government has trashed such charges.

This is the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, an initiative by the Prime Minister to interact with students and help them tackle exam stress and plan their preparations well.

This time, in a shift from the town hall discussion format, the Prime Minister took 36 students to Delhi's picturesque Sunder Nursery and answered their many questions on dealing with exam pressure.