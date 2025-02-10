In PM Modi's Eighth 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', A Stress Management Message For Students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with school students as part of his annual initiative 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. This year marked the 8th edition of the initiative, which focuses on addressing exam stress and offers valuable guidance to them, their teachers, and their parents.

Launched in 2018, the event this year garnered over three crore registrations.

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, PM Modi took 36 students to Delhi's Sunder Nursery and interacted with them on a host of issues related to exams and stress management.

Had a wonderful interaction with young students on different aspects of stress-free exams. Do watch Pariksha Pe Charcha. #PPC2025. https://t.co/WE6Y0GCmm7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

He asked them to not take pressure and focus on their studies.

He also said that students should not be confined and need freedom to explore their passions.

"One should not live with the idea that exams are everything," he said.

"We cannot live like robots, we are humans," he said.

Sharing moments from his school life with the students, PM Modi said, "When I was in school, my teachers made a lot of efforts in helping me to improve my handwriting. Their handwriting skills may have flourished, but mine didn't."

Recalling conversations with the Prime Minister, a student said it felt like a "dream.

"He made us understand how we should not take stress in exams," the student said.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

The Ministry of Education last month said that 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has not only become a "popular program" but has also transformed into a "Jan Andolan" (people's movement).

"It resonates deeply with students, teachers, and parents across the country. The initiative's focus on addressing exam stress and encouraging students to view examinations as a festival – "Utsav" – has struck a chord with people from all walks of life," the ministry said in a statement.

To further strengthen the event as a "Jan Andolan," a series of engaging activities were conducted from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti) at the school level.

These activities were conducted across states and UTs and a total of 1.42 crore students, 12.81 lakh teachers, and 2.94 lakh schools participated.

"These activities were designed to reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance performance during exams and beyond. Students were encouraged to participate in a diverse range of activities, including indigenous games like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi, short-distance marathons, creative meme competitions, engaging Nukkad Natak performances, and eye-catching poster-making," the Education Ministry said.

They were also encouraged to share their experiences through student testimonials, participate in student-led discussions, and engage in yoga and meditation sessions to cultivate relaxation and mindfulness.