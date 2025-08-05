'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Sets Guinness Record, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Hails Achievement

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' programme entered the Guinness World Records for the highest number of participant registrations in a month.

Calling it a "matter of pride for the entire nation", Dhami said the recognition highlights India's pioneering efforts towards promoting stress-free education.

"Heartiest congratulations to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' program securing a place in the Guinness World Records for the highest number of participant registrations in a month! Dhami said in a post on X.

"This historic achievement not only presents a robust image of our education system on the global stage but also grants international recognition to the efforts made for students' stress management. This moment is a matter of pride for the entire nation and reflects India's pioneering contribution toward stress-free education," he added.

Prime Minister Modi's flagship initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), which has been organised annually by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with MyGov since 2018, was conferred with the Guinness World Record for the "Most people registered on a Citizen Engagement Platform in one month," according to an official release issued on Monday.

The record celebrates an unprecedented achievement of over 3.53 crore valid registrations received during the eighth edition of the programme, hosted on the MyGov platform.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique global platform conceptualised and led by Prime Minister Modi, where he directly interacts with students, teachers, and parents. The initiative transforms the examination season into a festival of positivity, preparation, and purposeful learning, making exams a time for encouragement rather than stress.

The official Guinness World Record certificate was formally presented at a ceremony held in New Delhi. The event was graced by the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan; Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada; Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; CEO of MyGov, Nand Kumarum; and senior officials from the Ministries of Education and Electronics and IT, along with other key stakeholders.

The record was officially validated and announced by Rishi Nath, adjudicator of Guinness World Records.

