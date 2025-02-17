"Consistency Matters": Top Sportspersons Share Key Success Tips With Students

In the latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, three of India's top sportspersons - MC Mary Kom, Suhas L Yathiraj, and Avani Lekhara - shared their inspiring journeys of resilience, determination, and passion. From overcoming personal hurdles to achieving global recognition, they shared valuable insights on how students can overcome challenges, both in sports and academics.

MC Mary Kom On Facing Challenges

When asked about the pressure of expecting victory every time she enters the ring, Mary Kom, a six-time AIBA World Women's Boxing Champion, shared, "In the beginning, boxing wasn't seen as a woman's sport. I took on the challenge to prove not just to myself, but to every woman in India, that we are capable. I gave my best and made my country proud by winning multiple medals."

Suhas L Yathiraj's Journey Of Balancing IAS Officer Jobs And Sports

Suhas L Yathiraj, an athlete and IAS officer, shared how he balances his dual roles.

"Your mind is your greatest friend and your greatest enemy. Whether it's an exam or a sporting event, everyone experiences nervous energy. During my first Asian Championship in Beijing in 2016, I was a bit nervous. However, I convinced myself to trust my preparation and play my natural game. I went on to win a gold medal and became the first unseeded player to do so," he said.



The IAS officer also shared the struggles he faced during his school days, saying, "I studied in a Kannada-medium school in Karnataka and couldn't secure admission to an English-medium school until Class 8. But if I, coming from a village background, could achieve this, so can you."

Avani Lekhara On Overcoming Doubts

Avani Lekhara, the first woman to win back-to-back Paralympic gold medals in shooting, shared that she once considered quitting the sport.

"In 11th grade, I thought about focusing on my studies and giving up shooting. But fear comes from a lack of knowledge. I started working on my technique and gradually overcame my fear."

Handling Setbacks And Career Choices

When a student asked about dealing with setbacks in competition, Avani Lekhara shared her approach: "Consistency matters. If you focus on studying with dedication, the results will follow. Breathing exercises can help calm your mind and keep you focused."

Suhas L Yathiraj also offered advice to a student aspiring to be a sportsperson, "Ask yourself if you have the passion to be in the top 5% of your field. If your heart says yes, then your parents will support you."

Mary Kom's Advice On Taking Risks

In response to a question about daring to face challenges without a safety net, Mary Kom emphasised inner strength. "If you want to take on challenges, you need to be strong from within," she said, sharing her journey of overcoming discouragement to become a world champion.

Focus And Consistency For Success

