'Your Wishes As Sweet As Your Ice Creams': PM Modi Thanks Amul

PM Modi's Birthday Image: Amul's greeting on the Prime Minister's 70th birthday

PM Modi's Birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Amul after it's witty greetings on Twitter on the PM's 70th birthday. "Your wishes are as sweet as your ice creams and chocolates. Best wishes to you as you make India proud..., PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Amul today greeted the PM Modi in its usual funny way. The butter maker came up with a quirky post, with some of the high points of the PM's political career, including his foreign tours and personal rapport with world leaders.

Thank you @Amul_Coop! Your wishes are as sweet as your ice creams and chocolates. Best wishes to you as you make India proud with your products and innovations. https://t.co/Yrypgvxj3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Amul's 30-second gif has PM Modi and the Amul girl with funny captions. Sample some of the witty one-liners: "Siachen jahan se accha", "Mann ki Baat", "German dost Spanish coast Russian host French toast", "USAfir hoon yaroon", "Davoice of the PM", "I for I - Incredible for India", "Modijeet" and a few more.

"Siachen jahan se accha" depicts PM Modi's visit to the Siachen, the highest military post in the world, where he spent his 2014 Diwali with Indian soldiers. PM Modi is the second Indian prime minister to visit Siachen after Dr Manmohan Singh in 2005.

#Amul wishes the Hon. PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/aOogZgGfRR Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 16, 2018

Talking of Dr Manmohan Singh, "Mann ki Baat" has PM Modi and Dr Singh relishing bread and butter and the Amul girl between the two leaders.

The Prime Minister's four-nation tour, which included Germany, Spain, Russia and France in 2017 also found place in Amul's "German dost Spanish coast Russian host French toast".

"USAfir hoon yaroon" shows PM Modi with US President Trump at White House. The line is a pun on the popular Kishor Kumar number of the 70s "Musafir hoon yaroon."

Prime Minister Modi at World Economic Forum in Davos can be seen in "Davoice of the PM" in the gif. The PM's Davos trip and interactions with business leaders was a big hit, according to industry leaders.

A host of people - from world leaders, to union ministers, leaders across the political spectrum and followers and fans - greeted PM Modi on his birthday.