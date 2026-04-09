PM Modi's 6 Guarantees For Bengal And A "<i>Hisaab</i>" Jab At Trinamool

Cut money, loot, appeasement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed has been the throughline of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government in Bengal, and made a case for a double engine government, meaning BJP, in the state.

"Bengal's benefit does not lie in opposing the PM. Real progress comes when both the PM and CM work together, as it directly benefits the people. That is why a double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party is very important in Bengal. A double engine government will make Bengal self-reliant in fisheries and food production," PM Modi said at a poll rally in Haldia.

Bengal goes to polls in two phases: April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

The Prime Minister promised six guarantees, pitching for the BJP as an alternative. He also fired a "hisaab" jab at the Trinamool.

The first guarantee, the Prime Minister said, will be ending the "atmosphere of fear".

"Trinamool spreads fear. People are compelled to seek justice from the courts. The BJP government will replace this atmosphere of fear with trust and restore faith in the rule of law," PM Modi said, announcing the first guarantee.

The second guarantee was about making the system "accountable".

"The second guarantee: under a BJP government, the government system will be accountable for serving the people," PM Modi said.

All files related to corruption will be investigated, the Prime Minister said.

"Thirdly, the files regarding every scam, act of corruption, and injustice committed against daughters will be opened," PM Modi assured.

Anyone involved in corruption will face the law, the Prime Minister added.

"Fourth, under Trinamool rule, anyone who has engaged in corruption - be they a minister or a guard - will find their rightful place in jail. The law will hold everyone accountable; no Trinamool goon will be able to evade justice, and we will not allow anyone to embezzle public funds," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister alleged that the Trinamool runs a "syndicate-driven system, where nothing moves without cut money and commissions".

Factories run on trust, not on syndicates, the Prime Minister said, adding that "this trust can only be provided by the BJP".

The development seen in states governed by the BJP builds confidence that similar progress will be achieved in Bengal as well, he told the crowd.

The infiltrators will be pushed out, PM Modi declared.

"Fifth, refugees will receive every right under the Constitution, while infiltrators will be expelled," he said.

The Prime Minister also promised the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission as soon as a BJP government is formed in the state.

"Sixth, you have kept all the government employees and teachers of Bengal living in fear for so many years; Modi stands with you. Press the button for the 'Lotus' symbol - as soon as a BJP government is formed, we will implement the 7th Pay Commission," PM Modi promised.

The Prime Minister underlined his "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" promise, but added that in Bengal "there will also be hisaab", warning the Trinamool.

"Sabka saath, sabka vikas (Support for all, development for all), but in Bengal, I make one more promise: sabka hisaab hoga (those who have looted Bengal will be held accountable)," he said.