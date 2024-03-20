PM Modi's 2-Day Bhutan Visit Postponed Due To Inclement Weather

The new dates for PM Modi's Bhutan visit will be worked out soon (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan visit has been postponed "due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport", the foreign office said today.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the state visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. The new dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," the statement said a day before the scheduled visit.

PM Modi was scheduled to be in the Himalayan nation for a state visit tomorrow and the day after. "The visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy," a press release said.

Ahead of the PM's visit, massive posters lined the meandering mountain roads to welcome him to the country.

Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India last week - his first foreign trip after taking charge of the top office in January.

He called on President Droupadi Murmu and met PM Modi during his visit.