'I Can See A Lot More Foreign Policy Successes Under Modi 3.0': Bhutan PM

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in the past 10 years, Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Sunday said that India has grown spectacularly and the development in infrastructure - airports, roads, rails, seaways has been unprecedented.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Tobgay called foreign policy as one of the biggest accomplishments of PM Modi's leadership.

He expressed happiness on being in India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Modi. He noted that the BJP and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) enjoy the confidence and trust of the people, which reflects their performance.

Asked on how he envisions India under the leadership of Modi, Tshering Tobgay said, "Well, to look forward, you look backwards and you see the last 10 years. During the last 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's leadership, India has grown spectacularly. Infrastructure, the development in infrastructure has been unprecedented - airports, roads, rails, seaways, IT, all of that growth has been spectacular."

"In the area of FDI, there's been a lot of FDI, a lot of manufacturing, renewable energy, particularly solar energy, agriculture, poverty alleviation. So to see what's going to happen in Modi 3.0 and then Modi 3.0, you just have to look back to see what has happened and one of the biggest accomplishments has also been foreign policy, whether it is the immediate region and Neighborhood First Policy or even the successful outcome of the G20 under India's chairmanship or beyond also. So I can see a lot more growth. I can see a lot more economic growth. I can see a lot more foreign policy successes under Modi 3.0," he added.

Mr Tobgay called it a big day for India and said that he is honoured to represent Bhutan King and the people of Bhutan at the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate PM Modi. He congratulated India for the successful outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.

On the swearing-in ceremony, Bhutan's PM said, "Well, I'm delighted to be in India. I'm delighted to be back so soon after my last visit here. That was barely three months ago. This is indeed a very big day for India and I'm honoured to be here representing His Majesty the King and the people of Bhutan at the swearing-in of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and that too for his third consecutive time."

"I congratulate the people of India for a successful outcome of the recent elections. And for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for BJP and for the NDA, they have gotten the mandate from the people. They enjoy the trust and confidence of the people, which reflects their performance in the past 10 years. So it is a big day for India. It is also a big day for the region as Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally has invited us and we are delighted to be here," he added.

Earlier in the day, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay landed in the national capital to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi today. He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Pavan Kapoor.

Stressing that the ties between India and Bhutan will get stronger, Tobgay said, "Well, the ties between our two countries are very strong. I think it's going to get stronger. And it will get stronger simply because at the highest levels in Bhutan, under the enlightened leadership of our monarchs, His Majesty the King, and in India from the President to the Prime Minister, to many of the leaders and the regard for our two respective countries is very strong and it is only growing."

Recalling PM Modi's last visit to Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay said that he received the highest civilian honour and announced support for all the initiatives of Bhutan. He stated that PM-designate Modi had given unconditional support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

On being asked about expectations on India-Bhutan relationship under PM Modi's third term, Tobgay responded, "During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan, he has been very generous with his time in that. He came to Bhutan in spite of his very, very busy schedule. It was at the end of his tenure and he still came to Bhutan where he received the highest civilian award from His Majesty the King. During the visit, he also announced his support for all our initiatives, our development initiatives, our plans for the Gelephu Mindfulness City."

"Prime Minister Modi has given us unconditional support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City and then for our development plan. Our economy is still recovering. So, he's announced an assistance package of 15 billion rupees, 1,500 crores for our economic stimulus package. And then for our 13 five-year plan, he's announced an assistance package of 8,500 crores. So all this is going to be extremely useful for us and going forward we have a lot to do together," he added.

Bhutanese PM Tobgay is among the distinguished guests set to attend the eagerly awaited ceremony in which BJP leader Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

With BJP bagging 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance securing 293 seats out of 543 Lok Sabha seat, PM Modi is set for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerging victorious in the parliamentary elections.

He will equal Jawaharlal Nehru's record of becoming India's PM for the the third time after completing two full terms. Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

PM-designate Modi will take the oath of office at 7:15 pm today along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader on June 5.

Around 1,100 traffic police personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed and an advisory has been issued to the public for the traffic movement route arrangements have been made for the delegates as part of the arrangements for PM-designate Modi's oath ceremony on Sunday. Apart from this, NSG commandos, drones, and snipers will also guard the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the mega event.

