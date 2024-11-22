Advertisement

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay To Visit India From November 24-26

Read Time: 1 min
Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay To Visit India From November 24-26
The MEA shared a brief itinerary of his upcoming visit on Friday. (File)
New Delhi:

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to India starting Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The MEA shared a brief itinerary of his upcoming visit on Friday.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay had visited India in March, his first foreign trip after assuming the charge of the top office in January.

According to the advisory issued by the MEA, the "visit of H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan to India" will be from November 24-26.

Tobgay is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday.

On Monday, he will take part in a programme in Delhi and depart on Tuesday afternoon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Bhutan PM, Bhutan PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Bhutan PM In India
