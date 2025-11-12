All About Kalachakra Ceremony: Buddhist Ritual PM Modi Attended In Bhutan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Kalachakra ceremony in Bhutan on Wednesday before bringing down the curtain on his two-day visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with the neighbouring nation. He also met the Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, PM Modi held extensive discussions with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, covering cooperation in energy, connectivity, capacity building, technology, defence, and security. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Prime Minister conveyed felicitations to the Fourth King on his 70th birth anniversary, extending India's “best wishes and prayers for his continued good health and well-being.”

Had the honour of inaugurating Kālacakra ‘Wheel of Time' Empowerment with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo. It was presided over by His Holiness the Je Khenpo which made it even more special. This is an… pic.twitter.com/H4ZOFvOkZn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2025

What Is The Kalachakra Ceremony?

The Kalachakra Ceremony (from the Sanskrit kala, meaning “time” and chakra meaning “wheel”) is one of the most sacred rituals in Tibetan Buddhism. Rooted in the Kalachakra Tantra, also known as the “Wheel of Time” teaching, it represents the cycles of time and existence, both cosmic and personal, and the path to liberation beyond them.

The ceremony, often presided over by high lamas such as the Dalai Lama, is aimed at peace, harmony, and spiritual transformation.

The teachings of the Kalachakra are divided into three aspects known as the “wheels” of time. The Outer Wheel explains the cycles of the universe, the planets, seasons, and historical eras.

The Inner Wheel focuses on the human body and mind. The Alternative Wheel guides practitioners through the path of tantric practice.

During the ceremony, monks construct an intricate sand mandala that represents the Kalachakra Mandala Palace. The ritual also includes sacred dances, prayers, and empowerment rites where initiates receive vows and blessings from the presiding teacher. The ceremony is often conducted as a public event to bless large gatherings.

PM Modi In Bhutan

As part of the visit, PM Modi and Bhutan's King jointly inaugurated the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project, a key symbol of India-Bhutan energy cooperation.

“Had a very good meeting with His Majesty. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations,” the Prime Minister said on X, adding that India is “proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey.”

PM Modi and the Bhutanese King also offered prayers before the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong. The relics, sent from India for exposition, mark the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival hosted by Bhutan's royal government.