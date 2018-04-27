PM Modi-Xi Jinping Two-Day 'Heart-To-Heart' Summit Begins Today: Live Updates

India-China ties were strained last year over the 73-day long standoff in the Doklam region. However, the summit, which otherwise has no fixed agenda, is expected to stabilise the relationship between the two Asian countries.





"It is the common expectation of both peoples to stabilise relations between the Chinese and Indian armed forces and maintain peace and tranquility at the border areas," China's military spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, told the media in Beijing on Thursday.