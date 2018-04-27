PM Modi-Xi Jinping Two-Day 'Heart-To-Heart' Summit Begins Today: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today in what has been described as an "informal summit". PM Modi arrived in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei on Thursday ahead of the informal meet. PM Modi-Xi meet begins at 3:30 pm local time. The two-day "heart-to-heart" summit will see the two leaders discussing global, regional and bilateral issues.
Ahead of the two-day summit, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou told the media that the two leaders may not release a joint statement at the end of the meet. "Both sides have agreed not to sign an agreement or release any joint document but reach important consensus to resolve outstanding issues," he said.
"At the informal summit, the two leaders will have heart-to-heart discussions on overarching issues and try to build mutual trust and consensus to resolve outstanding differences," Mr Kong said.
Wuhan is said to be the favourite holiday spot of China's revolutionary leader Mao Zedong. PM Modi and Xi Jinping will spend time at the East Lake in the city that has the iconic holiday villa of Mao, which is now a memorial where Xi is expected to take PM Modi around.
Here are the live update on PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting in China:
PM Modi and Xi Jinping will meet at 3:30 pm local time today at Hubei Provincial Museum, located in the shore of East Lake of Wuchang in Wuhan. The museum is one of the best known in the country with historic and cultural relics. A "dazzling landmark building" in Wuhan City, according to a government website, it is also "a fine scenery spot".
In a tweet, PM Modi also said that long-term Indo-China relation will also be the focus of the two-day informal summit.
We will also review the developments in India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2018
Ahead of the PM Modi-Xi Jinping meet, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the foreign and defence ministers' meet organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation or the SCO in China. During her meeting with General Wei Fenghe, Ms Sitharaman said that differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China. Ms Swaraj also raised security concerns and talked about protectionism.
In reference to the meet, PM Modi in a statement said: "President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance... We will also review the developments in the India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective."
Xi Jinping visited PM Modi's home state, Gujarat, in 2014 where Xi at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad tried operating a "charkha" or spinning wheel - Mahatma Gandhi's iconic symbol that reminds Indians of over 200-year long freedom struggle against the British.
India-China ties were strained last year over the 73-day long standoff in the Doklam region. However, the summit, which otherwise has no fixed agenda, is expected to stabilise the relationship between the two Asian countries.
"It is the common expectation of both peoples to stabilise relations between the Chinese and Indian armed forces and maintain peace and tranquility at the border areas," China's military spokesman, Col. Wu Qian, told the media in Beijing on Thursday.
