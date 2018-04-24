"Differences Shouldn't Lead To Disputes": Nirmala Sitharaman In China

In August last year, India and China ended their 73-day standoff between their troops in Doklam. The standoff had strained ties considerably.

All India | | Updated: April 24, 2018 15:12 IST
8 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Differences Shouldn't Lead To Disputes': Nirmala Sitharaman In China

Nirmala Sitharaman met General Wei Fenghe today.

Beijing:  Differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today as she met her Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe in the backdrop of the strain in ties between the two countries after the Dokalam standoff.

Ms Sitharaman, who arrived in Beijing yesterday, attended the SCO defence ministers' meeting today.

During her meeting with General Wei Fenghe, Ms Sitharaman said that differences should not lead to disputes in relations between India and China, officials said.

In August last year, India and China ended their 73-day standoff between their troops in Doklam. The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.

The annual summit of the SCO, in which India is the latest entrant along with Pakistan, will take place in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend it.

Comments
The SCO, headquartered in Beijing, was founded in 2001.

Comprising China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan, the SCO aims at military cooperation between the member states and involves intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations in Central Asia and joint work against cyber terrorism.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Nirmala SitharamanSCO SummitIndia-China Ties

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20PM Modi-Xi meet

................................ Advertisement ................................