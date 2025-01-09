PM Modi Wishes S Jaishankar On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt birthday greetings to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, praising his diligent service to the nation and his efforts in bolstering India's foreign relations.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday wishes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji. He has diligently served the nation and worked towards strengthening our foreign relations. I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Responding to the Prime Minister's wishes, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude and humility in his post, stating, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi, for your good wishes. It's a great privilege to be a member of your team."

EAM Jaishankar has been India's External Affairs Minister since May 30, 2019, and is a Member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Gujarat.

With a distinguished career in diplomacy, he has served as India's Foreign Secretary (2015–2018) and held key ambassadorial positions, including Ambassador to the United States (2013–2015), China (2009–2013), and the Czech Republic (2000–2004). Additionally, he was India's High Commissioner to Singapore (2007–2009) and has undertaken various significant assignments in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo.

EAM Jaishankar's academic credentials are equally impressive. He graduated from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, and holds a Master's degree in Political Science, along with an M.Phil. and Ph.D. in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured with the Padma Shri award in 2019. A prolific writer, S. Jaishankar has authored acclaimed books, including The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World (2020) and Why Bharat Matters (2024). Dr Jaishankar's leadership continues to strengthen the nation's foreign policy initiatives.

