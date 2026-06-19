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PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi On His Birthday

PM Modi wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi good health and a long life on his 56th birthday.

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PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi On His Birthday
PM Modi extended birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Rahul Gandhi on his 56th birthday
  • PM Modi extended greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha
  • Rahul Gandhi's birthday was observed on Friday
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New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wishing him good health and a long life.

Gandhi, who serves as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, turned 56 on Friday.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi said in a post on X. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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