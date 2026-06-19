PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi On His Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wishing him good health and a long life.

Gandhi, who serves as the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, turned 56 on Friday.

"Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life," PM Modi said in a post on X.

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