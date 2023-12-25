'PM Modi Will Win 3rd Time With Blessings Of Over 50% People': Union Minister

People have trust in the guarantees of PM Modi, he said (File)

Expressing his confidence for victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win with the blessings of more than 50 per cent people of the country.

Dharmendra Pradhan attended an exhibition and interacted with the beneficiaries of 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Odisha's Angul district on Sunday.

"People are very excited. Credit card of farmers, more gas connections in Ujjwala yojana, guarantee to give home to poor people who don't have a home, people have trust in these guarantees. PM Modi will become Prime Minister for the 3rd time with the blessings of more than 50 per cent people of the country," he told news agency ANI.

The year 2023 turned out to be a successful year for the BJP as it registered comprehensive victories in the Hindi heartland states and set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP deployed its 'Modi ki Guarantee' tactic which ensured a sweep in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Coming to Chhattisgarh, BJP introduced 47 new faces in the 90-seat Assembly. BJP tripled its 2018 tally and was able to secure 54 seats while Congress came a distant second and halved its previous election tally with 35 seats.

The two-day meeting of BJP national office-bearers concluded on Saturday. In this meeting, the BJP has set a target of achieving a 50 per cent vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the party will run a campaign across the country to connect with new voters. The BJP will organise programmes at booth level to connect with new voters.

Cluster meetings will be organized by dividing Lok Sabhas across the country into clusters. In these clusters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda will address public meetings. Yuva Morcha will start new voter conferences on January 24.

The BJP Yuva Morcha will organise 5,000 conferences across the country. Along with this, social conferences will also be organised across the country.

Keen to win over the minority community ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year, the BJP will start a minority outreach programme -- 'Alpsankhyak Sneh Samvad'.

