PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Interact With Students From India And Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin and PM Modi pose with a group of students in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday interacted with a group of students from India and Russia. Mr Putin was on a two-day visit to India to ink a major missile deal.

During his visit to Sochi in May 2018, PM Modi was invited by President Putin to visit the Sirius Educational Foundation, a special centre for bright students. In his address at that place, PM Modi had promised to bring a delegation of students from India.

The visit of the Sirius delegation to India is the realisation of the idea to bring together talented students from India and Russia, the Ministry of External Affairs said. As part of the visit, the delegation has been working with students from the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and the Atal Tinkering Labs, at IIT- Delhi.

The joint projects of Sirius and AIM are in the areas of Agricultural Technology, Space, Healthcare, Clean Energy and Smart Mobility. These areas have been chosen as focus areas for a sustainable future.

Students from Russia also interacted with a select group of students from CBSE schools as well as winners of the Math and Science Olympiads conducted by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education. The joint projects, developed by the Indian and Russian students were presented to the two leaders at the event on Friday.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between AIM and Sirius for furthering their cooperation through exchange of visits, sharing best practices in the promotion of educational, scientific and innovation and to foster a knowledge driven innovation ecosystem in India and Russia. This will be the beginning of another avenue of cooperation in the Special and Privileged, Strategic Partnership between India and Russia as it enters into the eighth decade, MEA added

