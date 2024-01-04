Snorkelling, Walk On Beach: PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit In Pics

"My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi channelled his adventurous side and attempted snorkelling during his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Calling it an "exhilarating" experience, he shared pictures of trying the activity and also suggested adventure lovers should add Lakshadweep to their bucket list.

"For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list. During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing pictures of him wearing a snorkel mask, snorkel, and a life vest. He also shared photos of fish and coral reefs.

PM Modi was in Lakshadweep on January 2 and 3 to inaugurate the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection and lay foundation stone for the renovation of primary healthcare facility and five model Anganwadi centres.

Sharing another photograph of him standing along the beach - wearing a black kurta-pajama and a shawl - the Prime Minister said that in addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising.

"In addition to the scenic beauty, Lakshadweep's tranquility is also mesmerising. It gave me an opportunity to reflect on how to work even harder for the welfare of 140 crore Indians," he wrote on social media.

"And those early morning walks along the pristine beaches were also moments of pure bliss," he said, sharing a photograph of him sitting on the beach.

"Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram, and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep," he said in a post sharing various photos from the visit.

He said that Lakshadweep is not just a group of islands; it is a timeless legacy of traditions and a testament to the spirit of its people.

"My visit has been an enriching journey of learning and growing," PM Modi said. He also said that the focus of his government is to uplift lives through enhanced development.

"Our focus in Lakshadweep is to uplift lives through enhanced development. In addition to creating futuristic infrastructure, it is also about creating opportunities for better healthcare, faster internet, and drinking water, while protecting as well celebrating the vibrant local culture. The projects that were inaugurated reflect this spirit," the PM said.

The PM also shared photos taken during his interaction with the beneficiaries of various government schemes.

"Had excellent interactions with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. It's inspiring to see firsthand how these initiatives are fostering better health, self-reliance, women's empowerment, improved agricultural practices, and more. The life journeys I heard were truly moving," he said.

